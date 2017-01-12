Hancock Record Looking Back

Ryan Spencer, a freshman at Southwest State University, will travel to England on a scholarship from Otto Bremer "Rural Leaders for a Global Tomorrow." Spencer is a freshman hotel administration major at SSU.

Jan. 7, 1987

The Hancock Liquor Store was robbed on Dec. 26. Thieves stole about $234 in a safe and stole about $75 in change from games and juke box.

Jean Holgate of the Hancock State Bank invites customers to choose her for advances and payments on ag production loans in an advertisement in this week's Record.

Jan. 13, 1972

Brad Foss, who has been employed at Bell's Market for several years, now has a position as a meat cutter at a Red Owl store in Litchfield.

Jan. 12, 1967

Thirteen inches of snow fell in the Hancock area forcing schools to close early on a Friday and a Monday. The winds were 30 to 40 m.p.h.

Arthur Bakken, Gary Barness, Larry Christensen, Don Hetzner, Gloria Koehl, Judy Jensen Pederson and Ronald Meiss made the dean's list at the University of Minnesota Morris.

Jan. 5, 1917

Hancock National Bank has resources of about $366,382.05 while First National Bank has $164,738. 26

The Merchants Hotel discontinued its lunch counter. It has turned the room into an office.

Jan. 11, 1907

Neighbors gave Mr. and Mrs. Gregor a genuine surprise party last Saturday afternoon. The crowd took plenty of refreshments as well as a handsome set of silver knives and forks as a present.