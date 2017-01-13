A year of history for Hancock

July

Four girls will vye for the crown of Little Miss Hancock. They include Diana Rodriguez, Echo Schaefer, Kallista Banister and Korah Schroeder.

Music in America is a very fitting theme for the Fourth of July parade, primarily because of who the Hancock Lions selected as the grand marshal. Ken Grunig will be the parade grand marshal this year. He has led the parade as the director of the Hancock High School marching band for several years.

Shae Brown and Nicole Milander didn't know what to expect when they traveled to Haiti late in May. But, what they saw and experienced during one short week was more than they could have ever imagined.

The East and West Zion Lutheran Churches will be commemorating their 145th Anniversary with activities planned for July 23 and 24.

Justin Cronen presented a plan to the Hancock City Council of a possible housing project that could take place in Hancock next week. The plan is for an apartment building to be located on main street.

The Hancock School Board obtained a property to the east of the school with the plan to make it a parking area. Another property has also become available on the corner of Third Street and Hancock Ave. This too, will be an additional parking lot for the school.

Cory Bedel was honored for years dedicated to the Hancock Little League program. He was presented with an honorary bat which stated 115-61 record, 11 championships, and tons of great kids.

Justin Miller received two college acceptance letters from Ivy League schools. He will be attending the University of Pennsylvania this fall.

August

A former Hancock teacher and coach, Pat Anderson, died in an all-terrain vehicle crash near Kensington.

Josie Syverson, M.D. will join the team of healthcare providers serving the Benson community beginning in September.

Hancock is just down the road from Cyrus where Hilary Lindor grew up. She will be teaching one section of kindergarten in Hancock starting in September.

Just call him Mr. Stan. Darin Stanislawski is going to teach one section of third grade with Amy Brown teaching the other section.

Teaching runs in the family for the new first grade teacher at Hancock Elementary School. Leah Peterson comes from a family of teachers. She grew up in Onamia.

Trying new things in art is something Cari Burnett loves to do. She will be teaching art at the Hancock School this fall.

September

Bruce Malo has filed for re-election as mayor of Hancock and Bob Staples has filed for re-election to the city council. Council member Dennis Schroeder did not file for re-election.

The Hancock City Council is working with the Hancock School District to develop a school parking lot at the corner of Third Street and Hancock Avenue. The council and the school district are discussing pavement for the lot, sidewalks and related issues.

Open enrollment is causing the Hancock School population to grow, school officials said. School board members discussed at the board meeting whether or not it was time to cap open enrollment into the school. The increase in students open enrolling to the Hancock School District has also prompted discussion about whether more classrooms should be added.

Sabrina Mattson was crowned Homecoming Queen at Hancock High School and Tyler Reese was crowned Homecoming King.

Test scores for Multiple Measurement Ratings continue to improve at the Hancock School District.

October

Stevens County receives a $46,100 grant for the demolition of two buildings on Hancock's main street. The buildings will be demolished to make room for a new apartment project proposed by Midwest Minnesota Development Corporation which is the parent company for Community Development Bank in Hancock. The city of Hancock and Stevens County will cooperate to demolish several buildings for the planned apartment project.

Corey Ascheman, 27, of Hancock, was injured in an Oct. 16 hunting accident, the Stevens County Sheriff's Office said. Ascheman was hunting pheasants with a group when he was accidentally shot by a member of the hunting group, the sheriff's office said.

Schaefer Farms of rural Hancock is raising carrots. Harvest recently started. The carrots will be shipped to a processor in southern Minnesota.

November

Corey Ascheman and Tim Schaefer, two men injured in hunting accidents, stressed the need for hunters to be safe. Schaefer was injured in 1987 and Ascheman was injured this fall. The two hunters said no pheasant or any game is worth the price paid in an accidental shooting.

Hancock High School Business Professionals of America rake leaves for a Community Pride project.

Hancock voters overwhelmingly chose Republican Donald Trump for president with 242 votes compared to 88 for Hillary Clinton. The state of Minnesota chose Clinton but Trump secured enough electoral votes to win the national election. Bruce Malo was re-elected mayor of Hancock. Bob Staples was re-elected to the Hancock City Council. Annette Kratz was elected with the majority of write-in votes for the second open city council seat.

Ricky D. Molden, 53, of Hancock, was killed in a Nov. 6 car crash near Morris. Randy Paschen, 53, of Morris, was charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, two counts of criminal vehicular operation and fourth degree driving while impaired in the crash.

December

Santa and Mrs. Claus visited Hancock. Kids got to meet the jolly couple and get a sleigh ride. The stop was sponsored by the Hancock Commercial Club and the Hancock Fire Department.

Hancock Elementary School students presented their annual winter concert. The musical was called "The Christmas Chronicles."

Steve Wagner won first place in the annual Hancock Biggest Loser Contest. Mark Mattson was second and Kay Curfman, third.

The Hancock School Board approved a 5.84 tax levy increase.