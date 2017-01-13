Pay It Forward honors Larson

"I have carried an anvil," Larson said. "Put that on your bucket list."

Doing some heavy lifting including lifting an anvil "comes with the territory" of being a volunteer at the Stevens County Museum, Larson said. Although she won't carry an anvil again, she continues to work at the museum and for other organizations in Morris.

Larson was rewarded for her efforts with the Pay It Forward Stevens County volunteer recognition award.

"All the things (Larson) does a volunteer help the local community be a better place," Barbara McGinnis wrote in her nomination letter. Larson's work helps the community "Have more books available, tasty food served, and have a research garden that's not only beautiful but also well-kept and provides information to local gardeners so we all benefit."

In addition to her work at the museum, Larson volunteers at the University of Minnesota Morris's Briggs Library, the Sons of Norway, and the West Central Research and Outreach Center's horticulture garden. She's also volunteered for the Miss Morris event including making meals for it.

As part of her work at the museum she was involved in the high tea committee which involved food for receptions and other occassions as well as cooking for the Sons of Norway, McGinnes wrote in her letter.

Although Larson retired from the UMM Briggs Library in 2004, but never really left because she's been so active as a volunteer, McGinnis said.

Larson said she's enjoys her volunteer but she'd also include attending various events in the community as part of her volunteer work.

She encourages more residents to attend concerts, recitals, sports games and other events in Morris.