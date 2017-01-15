Looking Back

The board of county commissioners at its annual meeting gave approval to the budget for extension work, including the home agent project, in the county for 1952 as it was submitted by the extension committee. The question of whether the home agent program should be continued has caused lively discussions throughout the county, particularly among homemakers, during recent weeks. The county board organized for the ensuing year by re-electing A. J. Giesen of Morris as its chairman and L. O. Strand of Donnelly as vice-chairman.

Louis Amborn is Morris' new chief of police. Maurice McCollar is assistant chief and Chris Troelson is patrolman.

John Borofky, well known and respected resident of Morris for 60 years, passed away Jan. 7. Deceased was born in Germany in 1871, son of Mr. And Mrs. Matt Borofky. When he was two years old the family came to the United States and took up their residence in Eau Claire, WI. There he grew to young manhood and there he learned the cigar-making trade. He came to Morris when he was 20 years old to be employed in the cigar factory operated then by E. T. Bruhn. He engaged in that business for a time in Ortonville but then returned to Morris and eventually purchased the Bruhn factory which he continued to operate thereafter until his retirement in 1933. He was united in marriage to Thea Flatner at the Assumption parsonage in Morris in 1924.

Morris high school debate teams won six of eight contests, in which they competed in a twelve-team tournament in the local school. Entered in the tourney were four teams from Morris, four from Willmar, and two each from Montevideo and Elbow Lake. Judges were faculty members from several schools and acting as chairmen of the various debates were members of the Morris debate squad who were not debating that day.

45 Years Ago

Items taken from the Tribune of January 13, 1972

Russell Lindquist, employee at Morris Henry's Candy Company since 1943, was honored at a retirement party and dinner at the Four Seasons Supper Club. Harold Eidsvold, Henry Eidsvold, 92-year-old founder of Henry's Candy; and Lyman Eidsvold held the event for Russell.

Morris Tiger wrestlers racked three wins over Breckenridge in meets at Breckenridge Tuesday night. The Tiger A squad won its match, 37-15. The Tiger B team won by 18-9 and the Morris junior high wrestlers won by 36-18. Pins by Roy Nohl, Steve Sherstad, Ron Wevley and Mike Proudfoot aided the A squad in its decisive victory. Getting pins for the Morris Bees in their meet were Jerry Lembcke, Russ Bahr and Tony Cruze.

Making final preparations for the Mothers' March at a meeting at the Trailways Café are Mrs. Roger Mohrman, Mrs. Gilbert Thompson, Mrs. Harley Hanke, Mrs. Ralph Krenz, Mrs. Ollie Grossman, Mrs. Newell Ueland, Mrs. Merlyn Shelstad, Mrs. Bruce Rolloff, Mrs. Sam Evans and Mrs. Fritz Spohr. The March of Dimes backs research, medical care and education aimed at preventing significant birth defects.

15 Years Ago

Items taken from the Sun Tribune of January 8, 2002

The 2001-2002 Morris Hockey Association Initiation Program skaters were pleasing coaches with their improvement in skating skills, puck handling and knowledge of hockey. The coaches are Juanita Staples and Dale Michealson. The hockey players in the initiation program, the Mighty Mites and Mites are: Ian Glassic, Braydin Larson, Gabrielle Larson, Taylor Staples, Bo Gullickson, Devin Weinkauf, Derek Weinkauf, Blake Crandall, Blake Okeson, Brandee Patrell, Jordan Staples, Bryce Jergenson, Carly Gullickson, Kelly Enquist, Taylor Hufford, Mac Beyer, Tanner Picht, Tyler Crandall, Casey Pashen, Matt Huot, Andrew Rentz, Tyler McNally, Otto Kildegaard, Jaimie Bergerson, Kelly Mahoney, Dominic Weinkauf, Tristan Michaelson, Peyton Glassic and Teague Picht.

Imagine being able to work on the Internet wherever you want to go in Morris, unencumbered by wires. New technology being implemented by Info Link Wireless of Morris already allows such ease of computing in some parts of the city. Within the next six months, even more of the community will be able to install new wireless Internet technology that will allow anything within a five-mile radius of their towers to use wireless Internet.