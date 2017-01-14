Check This Out

Speaking of classic wooden toys, this month in the Friends of the Library display case we have Troy Pillen's fantastic wooden toys. Kids and grown-ups are equally fond of these cool handmade crafts. If you have a collection you are willing to share please call the library to tell us about it!

Monday, Jan. 16, is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In honor of this event we have created a display of books to check out. One interesting book we are highlighting is "Picturing Frederick Douglass: An Illustrated Biography of the Nineteenth Century's Most Photographed American." Did you know that the most photographed American of the 19th century was not George Custer, Walt Whitman, or even Abraham Lincoln? It was Douglass who was an ex-slave turned abolitionist who wanted to ensure a more accurate portrayal of black Americans at a pivotal time in American history. In addition to that powerful book, books about Rosa Parks, Malcolm X, and many others are on the shelves and ready for you to check out.

We also have a display of authors from Minnesota that write fiction, poetry, nonfiction, and mystery books. William Kent Krueger, Jon Hassler, Carol Bly, Marlon James, and Ellen Hart are just a few of the authors in our collection. Minnesota native, Tim O'Brien's intense and riveting book "In the Lake of the Woods" is a title that I highly recommend.

Events at the library are in full swing — don't miss out! Every month we have a coloring night that is open to all ages. January's coloring event just flew by but another will be offered in February. Still yet this month, on Jan. 24 we are offering a Valentine Craft Night. You are invited to the library between 6:30 to 8 p.m. to make valentines for all those on your love list. We will provide the materials and the cookies.

The Morris Public Library and Briggs Library at UMM have teamed up to offer a Game Day at the Morris Public Library from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. This day of board games and other tabletop games is open to all ages. There will be pizza and other refreshments. It will be a fun day with a fantastic prize going to one lucky game player.

To top it all off at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, Minnesota photographer Jon Solinger will give an artist talk at the library. Solinger recently published a photography book titled "Working Land." This book features images that inspire contemplation of the past, present, and future of rural life and work. Solinger's photographs will be on display and open to the viewing public during library hours from Jan. 23 through Feb. 27. You can check out some of Jon Solinger's art work on-line or in his book before seeing his exhibit and hearing his artist talk at the library.

Thank you for your patronage. I hope to see you soon at the library!