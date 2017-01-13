Community Calendar

Monday, January 16

THE SONS OF NORWAY Norskfodt Lodge 1-590 will meet at the Morris American Legion at 6:30 p.m.. Program by Carolyn Rust showing the 2nd DVD "Siblings Forever" featuring Oddney & Magnar Klieva, from Naustadal, Norway visit to Harvey & Carolyn Rust of Terrace. Public is welcome.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18

COME GROW WITH US SERIES AT WCROC continues with a seminar on Creating Curb Appeal: Become the Envy of your Neighborhood. Presented by Beth Berlin, U of MN Extension Horticulture Educator for Stearns, Benton, and Morrison Counties. Beth is the landscape designer and co-owner of her family's landscaping business. She strives to create an attractive, maintainable, sustainable, and functional landscape. Program begins at 12:15 p.m. in the AgCountry Auditorium at WCROC, 46352 State Hwy 329, Morris, MN 56267. 320-589-1711. Admission is free; donations accept

Monday, January 23

MOVIE MATINEE at the Morris Public Library at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. No charge and no pre-registration required. Popcorn and drinks provided by the Morris Friends of the Public Library. Call the library for the movie title at 320 589-1634.

Tuesday, January 24

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS of West Central Minnesota Communities Action, Inc. will have ts regular monthly board meeting at 6 p.m. at the WCMCA boardroom in Elbow Lake.