Hancock Library News

A new year seems to call for new inspiration and right now I feel very revitalized and inspired by the holiday break. Having both Christmas on New Year's Day on Sundays and then having the following Mondays was off was very fun. I actually started a couple new books in this new year and that always pleases me. In this New Year I'm also looking forward to finding quiet in the wild and calm amidst any storms...

I didn't make any big resolutions—well except always the usual ones, eat less and read more . And of course thinking about big life decisions, like should I move my bed from one wall to the other, should I have bangs or not, should I change flavors of my LaCroix mineral water, and/or should I download the snapchat app. to my phone ? Yes big life decisions indeed.

But there are lots of new things at the library. If you haven't noticed, our new book drop has been installed and we are so happy. Not having to go outside to collect crates of cold books and movies in the cold weather is wonderful for us besides it being so much better for the library materials.

We also have new lights in the library—talk about a new light on life and on books. It is so much easier to read in here. It is wonderfully bright but of course, it also did highlight some of the dust that we had.

This is the time time of the year when all the lists of "the Best of 2016" come out. The "Best Books of 2016" list changes depending on which website you go to but I am always pleased that when I check on most lists we have most of them right here in our library. The ones that we don't have I will check into. For now come and check those out besides Some new fiction has also come in for you to read.

The Wrong Side of Goodbye by Michael Connelly

The Couple Next Door by Shari Lapen

The Woman in Cabin 10 by Ruth Ware

and The Mistress by Danielle Steel

See ya at the Library