Morrison known for community dedication

"He was very involved in Hancock," Bob Stevenson said of Ed Morrison, 96, who died Jan. 5 at his home in Arizona. "He was very community minded."

Stevenson is Morrison's brother-in-law but said that relationship does not unduly influence his respect and admiration for Morrison.

"Ed was a good guy," Stevenson said.

Morrison and his wife Helen Jane owned the Hancock Record and Morris Sun Tribune until 1999 when the newspapers were sold to Forum Communications Company of Fargo, North Dakota.

When the Morrison family sold the Sun-Tribune and Hancock Record to Forum Communications, Morrison said in the June 14, 1999, Sun-Tribune story that it was important to sell the newspapers to a group with a commitment to quality because the newspapers had been family-owned for so many years.

Those who knew Morrison would say his life was marked by a commitment to quality.

"Everything he touched turned out pretty good," Dick Bluth of Morris said.

Morrison advocated for highway improvements in the region and was instrumental in bringing a branch of the University of Minnesota to Morris.

He and another colleague Ed LaFave made many trips to Minneapolis to get the university," Stevenson said. Morrison spent hours talking with legislators and other officials.

"I think he really felt it would help the community," Stevenson said of Morrison's dedication to the university.

"He was out to do that where he could," Stevenson said of improving the communities.

"He was a very dedicated volunteer," Bluth said. "He was a great guy."

Former Sun Tribune editor Steve Lang, who now contributes a column to the Hancock Record, worked for Morrison in 1973 and again from 1974 to 1979.

"On a personal note, he was a mentor who enhanced my career while tolerating a ton of mistakes. He also encouraged me to complete my college degree, which I did, 10 years after leaving the Sun-Tribune, and at UMM," Lang said.

Lang knew Morrison as publisher and newspaper owner but was also aware of Morrison's dedication to community.

"My relationship with Ed evolved from boss to friend, and in my lifetime, I have found few people who have worked so tirelessly for the good of one's community without much regard for their own personal recognition," Lang said.