Donnelly News

In St. John's Kongsvinger news: The annual meeting will be held at St. John's on Jan. 22, at noon following worship services. Note change of service times for that day only: Kongsvinger services will be at 8:30 a.m. and St. John's at 11 a.m. The Kongsvinger annual meeting is on Jan. 29, following services. Both meetings will be followed by a potluck dinner.

From Good Shepherd Lutheran Church: Freddy's Force T-shirts are now available by contacting Lisa at 589-2406.

The Viking Library bookmobile will be on Main Street in Donnelly at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The Donnelly fire department will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at the fire hall.

Habitat for Humanity of Stevens County will hold a pancake breakfast Jan.15 at the Morris American Legion from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A free will offering will be collected.

The Donnelly Youth Club will meet from 4 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 18 at St John's.

Raising Up Stevens County is planning a hot dish cook-off on Jan. 24 at Faith Lutheran Church of Morris. For more information, call the RUSC office at 585-7872.

The Donnelly Rod and Gun Club annual ice fishing tournament will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 21 on Pomme De Terre (Perkins) Lake. For more info or to buy a ticket talk to Craig Awsumb at Willie's SuperValu or any member of the Rod and Gun Club.

Sherrie Frank of St. Cloud passed away on Jan. 8. Survivors include her husband former Donnelly resident Keith Frank of St. Cloud.

Rilynn Anderson was born on Jan. 6 at Stevens Community Medical Center in Morris to Stacy and Jeremy Anderson of Donnelly. Grandparents are Jerry and Tammy Thorstad of Morris, Rick Ehrp and Lois Tatge of Chokio, and Kevin and Sue Anderson of Nisswa.