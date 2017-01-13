Community Calendar

Monday, January 16

THE SONS OF NORWAY Norskfodt Lodge 1-590 will meet at the Morris American Legion at 6:30 p.m.. Program by Carolyn Rust showing the second DVD "Siblings Forever" featuring Oddney and Magnar Klieva, from Naustadal, Norway visit to Harvey and Carolyn Rust of Terrace, Minnesota. Teh public is welcome.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18

COME GROW WITH US SERIES AT WCROC continues with a seminar on Creating Curb Appeal: Become the Envy of your Neighborhood. Presented by Beth Berlin, U of MN Extension Horticulture Educator for Stearns, Benton, and Morrison Counties. Beth is the landscape designer and co-owner of her family's landscaping business. She strives to create an attractive, maintainable, sustainable, and functional landscape. Program begins at 12:15 p.m. in the AgCountry Auditorium at WCROC, 46352 State Hwy 329, Morris, MN 56267. 320-589-1711. Admission is free; donations accepted.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 21

MINNEWASKA SINGLES GAME NIGHT will be held at 7 p.m. at the American Legion in Glenwood, 186 Hwy 55 . Bring a snack to share. For information, call 320-283-5612.

Tuesday, January 24

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA COMMUNITIES ACTION INC. will have its regular monthly board meeting at 6 p.m. at the WCMCA boardroom in Elbow Lake.