MLK meal served
A community meal was served Jan. 16 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The meal was served at Faith Lutheran Church in Morris and was part of a day of service that including small group meetings to encourage dialogue about MLK and civil rights issues.
Sites of these dialogues included Morris Area Schools and the public library. A group also marched from East Side Park to Faith Lutheran Church to show support for MLK and civil rights efforts.
The activities were organized by student and other groups at the University of Minnesota Morris and community organizations.