Donnelly News

The annual meetings for St. John's is at noon on Jan. 22 following worship services; note change of service times for thais day only is Kongsvinger at 8:30 a.m. and St. John's at 11 a.m. The Kongsvinger annual meeting is Jan. 29, about noon following services. Both meetings will be followed by a potluck dinner.

The Mike Hanson family is now home hopefully for good. Hanson is the pastor at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Raising up Stevens County Kinship is sponsoring a hot dish cook-off on Jan. 24 at Faith Lutheran Church of Morris starting with entries at 4:30 p.m. and the meal at 5 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door. Call the RUSC office at 585-7872 for more details.

The Stevens County Republican Party convention will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 at the Morris American Legion.

The Donnelly Rod and Gun club annual ice fishing tournament is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Pomme De Terre (Perkins) Lake.

Sharon Carlson of Donnelly passed away on Jan. 14.

Bertha Larson celebrated her 95th birthday Jan. 16.

Jacob Sperr of Donnelly was named to the honor roll at Ridgewater College in Willmar, for fall semester 2016.