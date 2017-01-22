Looking Back

Donald E. Aanerud, hospital corpsman, first class, USN, of Morris was commended during ceremonies aboard the submarine rescue vessel, USS Florikan, for excellent performance of duty in helping recover and salvage a Navy airplane which fell into 102 feet of water off Hiroshima, Japan. After enlisting in the Navy in 1942, Aanerud attended the Navy Diving School at Washington, D.C.

Installation of necessary equipment for the fluoridation of city water is expected to be made within the next few weeks. The equipment was ordered some time ago and at its meeting the commission adopted the necessary resolution for installation of such equipment in such manner as to meet all requirements of the state department of health.

D. J. "Pete" Kolling has purchased the Breck-Dickey Motor company from C. G. Dickey and will conduct the business in the future under the name, "Kolling Motors." Mr. Kolling has been connected with the Breck-Dickey Dodge and Plymouth agency for the past five years.

The Elbow Lake high school cagers will come to Morris next to furnish the opposition for Coach Orlin Peik's Tiger basketeers and will supply another preview of the calibre of West Central Conference competition that the Tigers will see come tournament time. The Peik-men are now at the halfway mark in their regular schedule of games and have a current record of four victories against six defeats.

45 Years Ago

Items taken from the Sun of January 18, 1972

Through rain and snow and cold and sleet... Among the most unenvied workers in the city during the icy cold last week were the city mail carriers. Tom Boyle, whose frosted face covering gave a slight indication of the

-28 temperature and Harold Hadler, minus a face covering but with a frost bitten nose, literally faced the bitter elements.

Robert C. King, who was the first full-time manager of the Morris Chamber of Commerce, is the new editor of The Minneapolis Star, it was announced last week by Otto A. Silha, publisher. King came to Morris in the spring of 1957 as the first full-time manager of the Chamber of Commerce. Early in 1959 he went to Fergus Falls to be manager of the Chamber of Commerce there. He was named editor of the Fergus Falls Daily Journal in 1962. Three years later he became a member of the editorial opinion page of The Star and continued in that post until he was named managing editor in 1969.

Rodney A. Briggs, former dean and provost of the University of MN, Morris, will return to the Morris campus to speak of his recent experiences in Africa. Topic of his address is: "West Africa-The Land of Potential." Briggs left UMM in 1969 to serve for two years as associate director of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture, with headquarters in Ibadan, Nigeria. He returned last year to accept the post of acting secretary of the board of regents of the U of M.

The Morris Tigers needed some hot scoring from Brian Henjum, Gary Lembcke and Joe LaFave- and got it- for a hard fought 75-68 West Central Conference victory over the surging Glenwood Lakers. The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the Tigers and evened their conference record at 3-3.

15 Years Ago

Items taken from the Sun Tribune of January 10, 2002

The clay pottery of the southwestern USA native Americans is a special craft, a craft getting special appreciation in Linda Retzlaff's third grade section at MAES. Retzlaff and fellow third grade teachers Connie Wendt and Francie Turner are having students appreciate native American culture in special ways. Class members Mackenzie Weatherly, Ashley Gerrard and Emily Varnum made clay pottery replicas using self-hardening clay.

Mark Horning, son of Tom and Pearl Horning of Chokio, is studying in South Africa during fall semester through the Center of International Education at the College of Saint Benedict/Saint John's University. Horning is a senior nursing major as SJU. The Center for International Education at CSU/SJU provides 14 intercultural education experiences for undergraduate students each year.

The new city council immediately got down to business with a request by the Stevens County Historical Society for $150,000. The money would be used to help fund a proposed $1.7 million addition to the Carnegie Library building, expanding the current SCHS museum. "We're out of space," museum director Randee Hokanson told the Council. Ward Voorhees, President of the SCHS Board of Trustees, explained that the addition would add 9,000 square feet onto the existing 3,000 square foot museum. Voorhees added that the MN State Historical Society has approved the SCHS's design for the addition. That is important because the Carnegie Library is on the National Register of Historic Buildings.