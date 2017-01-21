Snowmobile races set for Page Lake

"We must accommodate the extra fast sleds that can reach 150 to 160 mph over 1,000 feet," said Brad Krosch an organizer of the West Central Trail Blazers' Jan. 28 and 29 snowmobile races. "They need at least 1,500 feet to shut down.

The snowmobile club found that stretch of 2,500 to 3,000 feet on Page Lake in Stevens County near Hancock. The lake will also be the site of LeMans, or slalom, races and races for kids on much smaller snowmobiles. This is at least the third year of the races but last year weather forced the cancellation of the races.

Racers come from around the region including the Cyrus, Hancock and Donnelly area as well as north and east of Stevens County.

The races attract the participants who "leave their sled in the shed until the time comes around to pull it out for the races," Krosch said.

Some race in the trophy classes which don't require racers to put a lot of time or money in the snowmobile, he said.

Others are more serious and spend months working on the snowmobile between winter races, Krosch said.

And still, another class of racers who may be on the USXC and/or sanctioned races. The USXC is the national cross country racing association.

The skill level and snowmobiles may vary but all have one thing in common - they like to race.

"They run hard. They race hard. But if the guy in the trailer next to you has a problem and needs help or a tool he can walk over and ask for that tool," Krosch said. "Everybody is willing to help each other out."

Krosch helped to organize the races on Page Lake at the request of the West Central Trail Blazers in 2013. He had been working with an annual race sponsored by the Big Stone Sno Riders. A different club took over that race and it was not held last year. That race is doubtful for this year, Krosch said.

But racers want to race, Krosch said. That's one reason why the Page Lake race was started. It's another chance for racers in the region and even those on a sanctioned circuit to get their sleds out, Krosch said.

"We're trying to get two or three races year (in the region)," Krosch said.

The West Central Trail Blazers plan to have second race on Page Lake at the end of February, he said.