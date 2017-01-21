Continuing King's march

The students attend at the University of Minnesota Morris which sponsored the event.

"I think it's important to publicly demonstrate for the causes in general that Martin Luther King (stood for), especially today," Antonio Marmolejo said. And now, "more than ever we need to build unity and solidarity," Marmolejo said.

The day is designed to acknowledge what was accomplished but also to affirm "how far we have to go," Maija Kittleson Wilker said.

King's core values are still relevant, Taylor Yang said. The U.S. is in the midst of racial tension which has increased since the presidential election, she said.

Those of a different race or religion and members of the LGBTQ community are anxious, even fearful, and feel the racial tension, students said.

And sometimes, there is a tension living in Morris as a person of color.

Ruth Mamo said while in local stores she often gets repeatedly asked if she need help. Mamo said it feels more like she's being watched because of her color instead of being offered help. Other customers don't get the same attention, Mamo said.

"It's a fine line being nice...(and not)," Mamo said.

Tsegerada Lamesgia said "for us when we are going into the community we get a lot of stares." The stares aren't based in suspicion but more because Morris is not a very diverse community and people notice non-whites, she said.

The lack of diversity in Morris and some public reactions to those who are different made it important to try and engage the community in dialogue Jan. 16, the students said.

Although the sites of community discussions on civil rights and related issues drew people, many of the attendees were from the UMM community, students said.

"I'm disappointed there were not more community people," Yang said.

Still, there were community members who did attend the discussions, the march and the community meal.

Connecting to the community is important for UMM, Mamo said. "This brings the campus and the community together in one cause," Mamo said of MLK events.