Kisgen wins spelling bee (with video)
Brayden Kisgen was the winner of the seven-round Jan. 19 Hancock School Spelling Bee. The contest included students from fifth through eighth grade.
Kisgen is a fifth-grader.
Kisgen said he was nervous throughout the contest. His spelling words were "Easier than I thought."
He thought the words other students had to spell were more difficult.
The contest came down to Kisgen and fellow fifth-grader Kalista Banister and eighth-grader Chloe Crowell.
Twenty students, five from each grade, competed in the spelling bee.
For more on the spelling bee, check the Jan. 26 Hancock Record.
For a video story, click this link: http://www.morrissuntribune.com/video/COb4tbEl