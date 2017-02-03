Weather Forecast

    Kisgen wins spelling bee (with video)

    By news@hancockrecord.com on Feb 3, 2017 at 4:09 p.m.
    Brayden Kisgen won the Hancock School Spelling Bee. Rae Yost/Hancock Record1 / 3
    Kallista Banister spells a word during the spelling bee. Rae Yost/Hancock Record2 / 3
    Chloe Crowells spells a word during the Jan. 19 spelling bee at Hancock Schools. Rae Yost/Hancock Record3 / 3

    Brayden Kisgen was the winner of the seven-round Jan. 19 Hancock School Spelling Bee. The contest included students from fifth through eighth grade.

    Kisgen is a fifth-grader.

    Kisgen said he was nervous throughout the contest. His spelling words were "Easier than I thought."

    He thought the words other students had to spell were more difficult.

    The contest came down to Kisgen and fellow fifth-grader Kalista Banister and eighth-grader Chloe Crowell.

    Twenty students, five from each grade, competed in the spelling bee.

    For more on the spelling bee, check the Jan. 26 Hancock Record.

    For a video story, click this link: http://www.morrissuntribune.com/video/COb4tbEl

