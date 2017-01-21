250 participate in Women's March in Morris

Organizer Anne Hennen-Barber said the event was planned in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington.

She was thrilled with the turnout, "I thought maybe 10 people to show up. This is really exciting."

Hennen-Barber said she hopes the event will encourage more people to get active in politics. "Getting together as a group is a first step."

She encourages people to read more about what's happening in Minnesota and the world, then "Try to find people to talk to who agree with you, but also talking with people who have different opinions so we can all work together."

The 30-minute march started at the Stevens County courthouse, traveled down East Fourth Street, then along Atlantic Avenue to East Eighth Street and back along the west side of Atlantic Avenue to Fifth Street and back to the courthouse.

Throughout the march, participants chanted, "Love trumps hate." Many carried signs with messages ranging from "Women's Rights are Human Rights" to "Climate Change is Real" and "Everyone Welcome."