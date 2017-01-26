Hancock One Act play to take audience on a journey

Worner's character is in Hancock High School's one-act play entitled, "The Struggles" by Kendra Thomas. It will be presented at competition at Morris Area High School at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan.28 and that night in Hancock at 7.

In this award winning drama, Megan encounters the personifications of her struggles in a dream-like world. This journey provides a realistic look at the burden of being a student with learning differences.

This world Megan travels through is filled with embarrassing classroom read-alouds, late assignments, forgotten homework, and issues at home.

Portraying Megan's struggles are Nadine Miller, Ana Chavira, Parker Schmidgall, Juan Clemente, Taylor Wilson, Emmanuel Chavira, Amanda Wevley, and Miranda Chamberlain.

Senior Ana Chavira said, "This play is difficult to perform. It is a an undertaking that we have set out to accomplish. There are many times we have to speak together, and that is hard to master."

Helping out the production as valuable crew members are Colton Hensinger, Zachary Koehl, and Serena Schaefer.

Newcomer Zachary Koehl says he is having fun learning how to work all the stage lights and incorporate sounds into a production. "There are a lot of things that go into making a production look and sound good," said Koehl.

The play takes audiences on a journey. When the play ends, Megan leaves the stage with a different outlook than she had at the beginning. As her struggles reveal their true nature, audiences are left with an uplifting look at the unique strengths each individual possesses.