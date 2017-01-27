Hancock Record's Looking Back

Rob Schmidgall was elected chairman of the Hancock School Board. Former chairman Doug Nelson said being chairman had been "a good experience" but was time to "give someone else a chance."

The Hancock High School girls basketball team moved up to fifth place in the Class A polls as of Jan. 25. The team is 16-1 overall and 9-0 against Minnesota Section 5A opponents.

Jan. 30, 1997

Winter weather continues as school was canceled for three days from Jan. 22-24. According to the West Central Research and Outreach Center 24 inches of snow has fallen in January. The first big storm of the winter hit on Dec. 16-19.

Brittney Spencer will attend a the National Young Leaders Conference in February in Washington, D.C. Spencer is a junior at Hancock High School. The conference is sponsored by the Congressional Youth Leadership Council.

Jan. 30, 1992

The Hancock Economic Development Authority recently secured the deed to the former hardware store property. The Hancock EDA is seeking someone to tear down the building but also possibly salvaging part of it.

The Hancock School Board offers contract to architect Kevin Halbach on a project to re-roof the high school. The roof on the high school is the only roof that still needs to be re-done.

Swenson's Fresh Meats and Processing offers ground beef at $1.89 a pound and at $1.79 a pound for five pounds or more.

Feb. 2, 1977

The Hancock Owl wrestlers took first place at the Osakis Invitational. Coaches are Spencer Yohe and Wayne Bergland.

Jan. 26, 1967

The threat of a severe snow storm caused Hancock Public School to close at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. The latest snowfall, combined with an inch that fell last Wednesday, brings the total snowfall to 27 inches for January.

Warren Morton of Hancock was re-elected chairman of the Stevens County Crop Improvement Association. New varieties grown by the association in the past year include Orbit Oats, Clintford Oats and Manitou wheat.

Jan. 30, 1942

Sugar rationing starts the first week in February. Ration cards will be issued and sugar can be bought from only one dealer. The limit is one pound per person a week.

Bring your books for the Victory Books Campaign to the Hancock Library. Books of all types are wanted but they must be in good condition. It is hoped the national drive will result in 10 million books for our men in uniform.

Tomorrow is the last day to get your use stamp for your auto, tractor, motorcycle, etc. If you drive without a stamp you are due for a fine.

Jan. 29, 1917

We are told that Lake Emily will be seined with the view of ridding the lake of rough fish.

Suits for the big masquerade dance at the opera hall are available at the drugstore.