Quilts in national tour headed to Morris

While grandma's quilt is beautiful and keeps your warm the Lion King quilts to be on display at the Stevens County Historical Society Museum aren't designed for your bed.

"Some people will see these as paintings until they get close and realize it's fabric," said Karla (Voorhees) Overland of Baxter. Overland owns Cherrywood Fabrics of Baxter. Cherrywood hand dyes cotton fabric used in fabric art. Some of her fabric is used in quilts, garments and other items.

When she tells people about her fabric and how it's used in quilts, people will often say 'Oh my grandma used to make quilts.' "That's great," Overland said. "But it's progressed so much farther than that. It's crossed over to into the art world."

Some of that art work will be on display from Feb. 3 through Feb. 17 at the museum in Morris as part of a national show. Cherrywood sponsored a challenge using the Broadway musical "The Lion King." Overland partnered with Disney on the challenge project. Cherrywood received permission to use "The Lion King" brand as it challenged quilters to use the gold, brown and black dominant colors from the musical to make 20-inch square quilts. Disney plans to display several of the 120 quilts in the exhibit in its theater on Broadway.

"It turned out to be an amazing exhibit," Overland said.

Viewers in Morris will see scenes from the musical, the use of the "The Lion King" logo.

"There are beautiful portraits of lions in the jungle," Overland said. Artists used beading, painting and other material for the designs, she said.

"These aren't quilts these are fiber arts," Overland said.

"For us to have a national exhibit, it's great for the community of Morris," said Kate Sauers, the director of the Stevens County Historical Society and Museum.

The colors and designs is like bringing a bit of Broadway to Morris, Sauers said.

Overland has brought a bit of Broadway to the museum before when the Cherrywood challenge for the Broadway musical "Wicked" included Morris in its national tour.

When the stage manager for "Wicked" in New York City embraced the quilt project, Overland said it was a validation of the art form of quilting.

She's more than pleased that Disney agreed to partner on the latest challenge.

"I kind of pinched myself," Overland said of her reaction during the discussions with Disney. "Here I am talking with representatives from Disney."

Several conversations later and the project was started. Folks in Morris will be among the tens of thousands to see the results.