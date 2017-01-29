Sun Tribune Looking Back

Mail call brings letters from home for four Morris soldiers stationed at Camp Rucker, AL, with Company M, 136th regiment, 47th infantry "Viking" Division. Soldiers in the company's day room were Sergeant George Olson, Sergeant DeWayne Michaelson, Corporal Albert Reimer and Sergeant first class John Fluegel.

E. J. LaFave, Sr. Was elevated to the presidency of the Citizens Bank of Morris at the annual meeting of its stockholders. He was formerly its executive vice-president. Other officers of the institution are L. H. Ickler, Jr., president of the Aberdeen, SD National Bank, chairman of the board; A. L. Neuman, vice-president and cashier; and Edw. J. LaFave, Jr., assistant cashier. Members of the board of directors are Mr. Ickler, Mr. LaFave, Sr., Mr. Neuman, R. E. Pomeroy of Roseau, and Mrs. E. J. LaFave, Sr.

The Elbow Lake high school cagers, regarded as one of the better quints to represent that school in several years, came to Morris to do battle with the Morris Tigers. Next Tuesday the Benson Braves come to Morris for a West Central Conference game. The Tigers will be favored to add another triumph to their long list of victories over the Braves.

Bernie Youngquist brought a lot of new information on a new and growing broiler industry to the Kiwanis club. The broiler, formerly known as a fryer, is a chick grown to a market weight of three or four pounds by highly specialized methods of quantity production in from 10-12 weeks and of uniform quality. Mr. Youngquist concluded his talk with the statement that the broiler industry has a promising place in the Mid-West.

45 Years Ago

Items taken from the Tribune of January 20, 1972

The March of Dimes businessmen's drive, being conducted by Beta Sigma Psi fraternity, was "kicked off" last week with a check from G and S Mobile Service. On hand for the presentation of the "first check" were fraternity brothers, Thomas Kron and Wayne Knutson. Presenting the check was Gary Jacobson and Charles Van Kempen of G and S to fraternity member Chuck Bauden. Also present was Dick Jacobson, Stevens county March of Dimes chairman.

The television sales and service part of the Andy Joranger Refrigeration and TV business in Morris was sold Jan. 1 to a former Donnelly native, Richard M. Busch. Mr. Joranger will continue to operate the domestic and commercial refrigeration services and sales end of the business and will share the building site at 719 Atlantic Ave. With Mr. Busch. Richard Busch is the son of Mr. And Mrs. Joe Busch of Donnelly. He is a Morris high school graduate and attended the University of Minnesota, Morris and Control Data Institute in Minneapolis.

Mrs. V's Knit Shoppe, located in the former Kellenberger Jewelry store, will have its grand opening Jan. 21 and 22.

Region III Jaycees held their regional meeting at the Club Reno near Alexandria. Ray Krueger of the Morris Jaycee Chapter was presented with the traveling Speak-up Plaque. Krueger accepted the plaque from Fred Naaktgebaren, Central District National Director. Also present was Region III State Vice President Dean Paulson of Morris. The Morris Jaycees chapter has now won the award twice consecutively.

15 Years Ago

Items taken from the Sun Tribune of January 17, 2002

Members of the fifth grade concert band waited in the choir room of MAHS prior to performance on the evening of Jan. 14. The student musicians were Breanna Kruize, Katie Hout, Lacey Henrichs, Jenna Moser, Allysa Peterson, Nicole Tschetter, Mishayla Schreifels, Kristen Byrd, Christine Schneider, David Moser, Dustin Sauter, Darrick Henrichs and Travis Wulf.

Governor Jesse Ventura proposes to cut millions from the budget of the University of Minnesota in order to help with the state's $2 billion deficit. He also did not include a $9 million request from the University of Minnesota, Morris in his capital bonding proposal. Even with these apparent setbacks, though, UMM Chancellor Sam Schuman does not seem too worried. Schuman says the $30 million to be cut from the University-wide budget will undoubtedly affect UMM, but he's confident the school is prepared and able to weather the reductions.

The Morris Area boys basketball team played their most impressive game of the season, defeating the New London-Spicer Wildcats by a final score of 71-67. The win improved the Tigers' overall record to 5-5 and improved their West Central South Conference record to 2-1. An incredible individual performance was by Brett Winkelman, who almost had a record-setting night, states coach Mark Torgerson.

St. Mary's School students were challenged on their geography knowledge in the Geographic Bee competition. The first place winner was Kristi Sager, who will take a written qualifying test to be sent for the state-level competition. The second place achiever was Andrew Glover and third place achiever was Christine Schneider.