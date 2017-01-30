Community Education Update

In looking back at those 45 years, Morris Area Community Education has been at the heart of many great moments. Over the next four months, I plan to share many of those moments with you. This month, I will focus on the super '70s.

Two years after forming the first Advisory Council, in 1974, 169 community volunteers conducted the first Morris area needs survey. They created the survey, sent it out, collected results and passed the results along to the advisory council.

Also in 1974, the City of Morris and the Morris Area School District No. 769 created a joint powers agreement. This joint powers agreement is still in place today and provides the resources and framework for the parks and recreation component of community education.

Two years later, in 1976, the City of Morris, Morris Area Community Education (MACE) and the University of Minnesota-Morris completed a joint project to light the UMM softball fields.

In 1977, the City of Morris and MACE cooperated to rebuild Eagles Park dugouts. MACE, Morris Kiwanis Club, and UMM won a statewide award for their combined efforts to renovate the 47-year-old swimming pool in the UMM PE Annex.

In 1978, the "Tubing Hill" project was completed and opened for recreation. Through cooperative efforts, the Green River tennis courts and the tennis courts in Donnelly were completed.

In 1979, the joint powers agreement was amended to expand the advisory council from six voting members to 14 voting members. A construction project at Eagles Park began in 1979 as well. This project created a 4-field baseball/softball complex at Eagles Park.

In an effort to both inform you about MACE history and to connect you with current programs, you can find us on the Morris Area Schools webpage, our very own Morris Area Community Education Facebook page, through our Tiger Tracks mailing, and/or by receiving our Weekly Happenings via email every Tuesday. If you are not receiving our Tuesday email, send me your email address and I will get you on the list.

Thank you for 45 amazing years of community education.