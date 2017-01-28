Morris Area one Act places second in subsections
The Morris Area High School Production of "Metal Sands" placed second at the section 12A subsection competition, held Saturday in Morris.
Additionally, Midori Soderberg received a Starred performance and Caitlin Wilts won Outstanding Performance, the highest award in the competition.
Metal Sands is an original play by Morris Area High School graduate Thomas McPhee.
The production advances to section competition, which is Saturday, Feb. 4 in Redwood Falls.