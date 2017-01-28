Weather Forecast

Close

    Morris Area one Act places second in subsections

    By Morris Sun Tribune Staff on Jan 28, 2017 at 7:25 p.m.
    Kneeling: Annie Brandt, Anna Mahoney, Abby Solvie, Jacqueline Boots, Ryan Miller; Back row: Derek Johnson, Ira Hoffman, Agnes Dieter, Caitlin Wilts, Maria Schneider, Cassie Van Eps, Midori Soderberg, Katie Ohren, Teague Picht, Alex Espinoza

    The Morris Area High School Production of "Metal Sands" placed second at the section 12A subsection competition, held Saturday in Morris. 

    Additionally, Midori Soderberg received a Starred performance and Caitlin Wilts won Outstanding Performance, the highest award in the competition. 

    Metal Sands is an original play by Morris Area High School graduate Thomas McPhee. 

    The production advances to section competition, which is Saturday, Feb. 4 in Redwood Falls. 

    Explore related topics:NewslocalEducationMorris Area Schools
    Advertisement
    randomness