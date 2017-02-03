Clothing Bank to move in Hancocok

The Clothing Bank in Hancock will move to the former Lawrence's Food Market building on 6th XX Street in Hancock this spring. The Clothing Bank is now in a building next to the former In Like Flynn's bar.

The Clothing Bank is a volunteer-operated discount clothing store that sells items for 25 cents. The store receives donated items and in turn, sells them. It's open from 9 a.m. to noon and 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the summer. It is not open in the winter. The volunteers are mainly senior citizens from the area.

Former Clothing Bank manager Sharon Torma said the move is a big one. "We had three light bulbs (in existing building). Lighting was a big thing. If you were in doubt, you'd take (clothing) to a window and shine a light on it."

The new location will have better lighting and other needed improvements, Clothing Bank volunteers said.

"We really needed more space," Torma said.

The existing building did not have water or heat. Owner Mark Leighton did allow The Clothing Bank to use the building rent free. Leighton also owns the former grocery store building.

The former grocery store building is a better building for The Clothing Bank, Leighton said.

The Clothing Bank will use the northern 25 feet of the building, Leighton said. The building has been vacant except for some corporate record storage for several years, Leighton said. He's maintained heat and water to the building during that time.

"I think it's a good deal for the senior citizens," Leighton said. "They can maintain their store year round if they choose to."

Torman believes the new location could increase sales and donations.

The Clothing Bank donates the sales proceeds to organizations in the community.

"We make $1,500 to $1,800 and we give it all out," volunteer Della Conroy said. "The whole (premise) has been to give all the money back into the community."

Volunteers have been the cornerstone of the store since it opened in the 1950s, according to recollections Conroy received from former volunteers.

Volunteers are now helping to get the former grocery store ready for The Clothing Bank, Conroy said.

A floor has been repaired as well as some sheet rock. Leighton is donating carpet and wallpaper and has already donated some building material, Conroy said.

Volunteers will also scrape and paint the exterior.

More volunteers will be needed tin in late March when additional cleaning and painting will start, Conroy said.