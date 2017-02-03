Hancock Library News

Yes, we have new movies at the Library, most of them we have the book also, just in case you want to read the book first.

"The Dressmaker" starring Kate Winslet

"The BFG"

"SULLY"

"Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children"

"The Light Between Oceans"

"The Girl on the Train"

Yes this week is Super Bowl 51 with the Atlanta Falcons playing the New England Patriots. I will be watching and I will be sad because this is the last football Sunday until next September and I love NFL football season. The experts are picking Atlanta to win but I am not sure of my favorite yet. Gillette Stadium at Foxboro, home of the Patriots, on Highway I-95 is just 50 miles south of my sister in New Hampshire and 50 miles north of my daughter Annie in Connecticut so I know who that side of the family will be cheering for. On the other side, Arthur Blank, who owns the Atlanta Falcons is also the owner of Mountain Sky Guest Ranch in Montana that my sister-in-law Shirley managed for many years before retiring, so that is our connection to that team. Arthur was vacationing at the ranch when we happen to also be visiting. No matter who wins I am sure I will have good food and company to watch the game with ... and then, just wait till next year. Super Bowl 52 in our very own state, and I think the tickets are coming out soon so start saving.

We often get donations of magazines and we make them available to you who might want them. This past week we got a donation of some large print Readers Digest magazine which are very nice. Also if anyone would like old copies (from the '70s) of National Geographic we are looking to get rid of ours — free for give away. Two of the donated magazines from last week that were fascinating were two cooking magazines—much in the style of "Taste of Home" magazine, but they are completely in German. Great pictures but I can't understand the writing. So if you are looking to practice reading German, these would be great magazines for you. They are in our white "give away" book shelf in the entry way.

Also don't forget to come in and fill out a postcard about why you love love love your library ... and Thank You!

See ya at the Library!