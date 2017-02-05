Dayton says he's optimistic about bonding bill

That would be good news for the city of Morris as it the city has requested several million in state money to help pay for an estimated $12 million water treatment plant. The city needs a new plant to meet Minnesota Pollution Control Standards for salt levels. The city discharges too much salt in its wastewater because so much salt is needed to soften Morris' water, city officials have said. A new plant would soften the water before it is released to users in the city and thereby reduce the need for users to soften the water, city officials have said.

Dayton said he was disappointed a bonding bill did not pass last year because it included funding for so many needed projects in the state.

The bonding bill was a source of debate between Dayton, Democrats and Republicans with each blaming the other for its failure.

During a Jan. 24 Morris City Council meeting, city manager Blaine Hill said the city's project was included in the proposed bonding bill. Yet, "We still don't know what's going to happen," Hill said.

The city is working with Marty Seifert, a former state representative from Marshall, who now works for the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities. Hill said Seifert is working on a separate bill to seek funding for a new water plant, Hill said.

"This separate bill singles out funding for us," Hill said.

For video from the Water Summit with Hill talking about the water plant, click the video link here. http://www.morrissuntribune.com/video/lDvgC67H