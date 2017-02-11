Looking Back

Residents in this area and throughout the Midwest began digging out following the winter's worst blizzard and daily life and activities gradually resuming their normal tempo. During the storm and in its wake were blocked highways, some drifts as deep as eight and 10 feet being reported; bitter cold which plummeted the mercury to 27 below here and even colder in other areas.

Continuing alertness and vigilance by all citizens are necessary if the insidious inroads of communism are to be successfully combatted in the United States, it was stressed by a trio of Morris Literary club ladies in a panel discussion before the Lions club at its dinner meeting on the subject, "Communism-A Menace to Democracy". Communists were first organized in this country in 1919, it was pointed out. The discussion was pointed and informative, and highly appreciated by the listeners.

Minnesota farmers enjoy one of the highest rural telephone developments in the United States according to statistics released by the Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. V. W. Scheil, local manager of the telephone company, said that in Minnesota territory served by the company, nine out of 10 establishments in rural areas have telephones. Only Connecticut and Iowa can show an equal development. Much of this growth has come since the end of World War II, resulting from the increased emphasis placed on expanding the scope of farm telephone service. Rural service has been improved substantially to a point where in some places it compares favorably with city telephone service. Today 63% of Northwestern Bell rural lines have 8 or less parties as compared with 37% in 1946.

The liveliest topic of conversation in Morris for several days prior to the weather was the evening curfew question. Should the city's curfew ordinances as they now exist be enforced? Should the ordinances be brought up to date or modified and then enforced? Should there be curfew ordinances at all? These are some of the questions the city commission would like to have answered. In seeking those answers they have addressed inquiries to a number of organizations and official bodies asking for suggestions.

45 Years Ago

Items taken from the Tribune of February 3, 1972

Queen of the Sno-Ball, Marcella Weiler, received her royal robe of office from last year's Sno-Ball queen, Joyce Estenson. Miss Weiler and Sno-Ball King Mark Huebner will reign over the annual Morris high school Sno-Ball at the junior high gym. The royal pair were named and crowned at a formal ceremony before the student body.

A new report "Eighty-four Years of Weather Reporting in West Central Minnesota," has recently been published by West Central Experiment Station at Morris. This is a first of two publications describing 84 years of weather at Morris. The bulletin deals primarily with averages and extremes of certain weather occurrences observed since 1886. A second publication will emphasize the probabilities of certain of these weather occurrences. The authors of the publication are D. D. Warnes and S. D. Evans, agronomist and soil scientist at West Central Experiment Station, and E. A. Hallauer, computer programmer, Agricultural Research Service, USDA, at Morris. The weather station at Morris was established April 15, 1885, with D. T. Wheaton as the first observer, where the weather station instruments were located originally at his home, near 400 East 5th Street, Morris.

Clarence Ettesvold, treasurer of the Stevens Soil and Water Conservation District and past president of the state association of districts, and Lawrence Parson, chairman of the Stevens district, displayed the plaque awarded to Stevens county at the recent annual meeting of the state association in St. Cloud. The plaque recognized the Stevens SWCD for its "Excellent" rating on its 1971 accomplishments. Stevens was one of the only 14 districts in the state which received "Excellent" ratings and plaques for their 1971 work.

Snowmobiles will roar away from Crystal Lake in Morris Sunday afternoon on the start of a 57-mile marathon that will take the snowmobiles and their drivers to Hancock, Chokio, Alberta and Donnelly before returning to Morris-all for the benefit of the March of Dimes in its research. Sponsored by the Morris Snowmobile Club and the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity of the UMM, the marathon is expected to contribute substantially to the March of Dimes fund campaign.

The Tiger basketeers of Morris conquered the Willmar Cardinals in a West Central Conference battle, 81-65. Now they face the rambunctious Sauk Centre Mainstreeters. The Tigers and the Mainstreeters are both battling for conference honors and currently are tied for third place in the league standings with 7 and 3 records.

15 Years Ago

Items taken from the Sun Tribune of January 31, 2002

Dani Bormann is champion of the Morris Area Spelling Bee which was held Jan. 28 at the MAES auditorium. The first runner-up is Katie Jones. Mark Meyer and Christa Bahr are second runners-up.

The January 2002 Successful Farming magazine's article explains a local program for farmers to seek help from stress. The article features Ted Matthews, a therapist working with the local Farm Business Management group (FBM). Since 1993, Matthews and FBM Instructor Dan Perkins have been working together on how to address the mental health issues farmers sometimes have to deal with. The program Perkins and Matthews developed seeks to train FBM instructors to identify signs of stress and other mental health issues in their clients. The instructor can then encourage the farmer to get help.

The Morris Area High School one act play will advance to the sections one-act competition. MAHS took second place in subsection one act competition, held in Sauk Centre. St. John's Preparatory School took first. This is Morris' first year in a new subsection, so Director Dave Johnson says they were able to see some new schools and new faces during subsections.

The Barnes-Aastad Soil and Water Association is hosting an open house reception for the community to meet Dr. Abdullah Jaradat, the new Research Leader and Location Coordinator at the North Central Soil Conservation Research Laboratory in Morris. Dr. Jaradat is an internationally recognized plant scientist whose expertise revolves around plant genetic resources and biometry.

The Morris Area boys basketball team took care of business in Benson as they defeated the Braves by a final score of 67-38. Using a season-high five three-point baskets and 56% shooting from the floor, the Tigers cruised to victory number 7 against 6 losses. The victory kept the Tigers alone in second place in the West Central South Conference with a 4-1 record.