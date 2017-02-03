Still a seat for Millie in Hancock

It's been nearly five years since Goll died at the age of 94. A longtime resident of Hancock, "It's like we lost a local celebrity," a website comment on her 2012 obituary said.

It's not unusual to memorialize, or honor, a celebrity. Goll's memorial is the pink booth that sits among the coffee tables at the convenience store.

"It's more of a conversation piece," LeAnn Bye said of the pink booth shaped a little like a staff. "Some kids like to see in it. They get a kick out of it."

The booth comes from Goll's kitchen. A kitchen that included a pink refrigerator, pink stove and the pink booth.

Bye said when Mike Eving bought Goll's house he asked Bye if she wanted to put the booth in the convenience story.

Goll and Bye "we're really good friends."

But what made this woman a celebrity of sorts in Hancock?

"She worked at the school her whole life. Her children were the children in school," Sandy Pahl said.

Several of the commentators on the Pedersen Funeral and Cremation Service website posting of Goll's obituary recalled the woman's pleasant personality at the school.

Another recalled the cool red Chevy Corvair that Goll drove.

"She knew everybody in town," Bye said. "She was a very kind person."

A sign in the convenience store says "Where All Good Friends Meet." It's Goll's sign, Bye said.

It's become a tradition to have birthday parties at By-Lo because of Goll.

"She was the one who got the birthday parties going. She'd always say 'We've gotta have a party,'" Bye said.

Goll insisted that Hancock residents liked her just because she was old, Bye said. Bye knew that wasn't true.

"She was just a great person," Bye said.

Goll told her she wouldn't miss her when she was gone, but Goll was wrong, Bye said. Bye still misses her friend. "It's been longer now (since her death). It's not so hard," Bye said.

And that pink booth near a wall cooler seems to have settled in its new home.