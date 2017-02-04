Community Calendar

Saturday, February 4

MINNEWASKA SINGLES will have a game night at 7 p.m. at the American Legion in Glenwood, 186 Hwy 55. Bring a snack to share. For information call 320-283-5612.

Monday, February 6

STEVENS COUNTY ECI MEETING will be held at 11:45 a.m. in the ECFE Parent Ed room in the Morris Area Elementary School.

Thursday, February 9, Saturday, February 11

AUDITIONS FOR "PRINCESS DIANA: THE MUSICAL" will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9, from 6 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 11 from 5 to 6 p.m.at St. Mary's School, 411 Colorado Ave., Morris.

Large and small roles are available to anyone who would like to be a part of the show. No experience is needed.

Plays in Morris is looking for children, ages 7-12 who can sing. The young princess, William and Harry will be cast from this pool. Teenagers/adults, ages 14 and older who can sing are also needed for the adult roles. Movement/ dance is a plus or willing to learn. Full cast list can be found on playsinmorris.org and include Princess Diana, Prince Charles, the Queen, Prince Philip, Fergie and much more.

Sunday, February 12

THE STEVENS COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY and Museum will have its annual meeting at the Old No. 1 in Morris. Social hour runs from noon to 12:30 p.m., the meal will be served at 12:30 and the annual meeting begins at 1 p.m. A program, "Dancing Through the Holidays" begins at 1:30 p.m. and will feature dancers from Footnotes Studio of Dance and a presentation by retired teacher Marilyn Syverson, who taught dance for 51 years. Contact the Museum at 320-589-1719 for more information or tickets.