Donnelly News

St. John's Kongsvinger news: Youth group tubing event at 3 p.m. Feb. 12 at 3 p.m. at Andes.

The Donnelly City Council meets at 7 p.m. on Feb. 6 at city hall.

Rendsville 4-H will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 St. John's.

The Stevens County Republican Party convention will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Morris Legion. Registration starts at 6:30 p.m.

The Stevens County Historical Society will have its annual meeting on Feb. 12 at the Old No. 1 Southside

On Feb. 13, the bookmobile will be in town on main street from 3:45 to 4 p.m.

The Donnelly Fire Department will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at the fire hall.

The Donnelly Community Club will have its annual meeting starting with a meal at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at the community hall.

Betty Hoyer of Morris died on Jan. 19. Survivors include her daughter former Donnelly area resident Fran Cin.

Chester Larson of Donnelly died on Jan. 30. Survivors include his wife Gloria, daughters Jane, Cindy, and their families and son Chuck.

Former Donnelly area resident Marlyn Hagen of California died last week. Survivors include his nephews Lyle and Lowell Dunn of the Herman/Donnelly area.

Marrida A. Bjerke Myron of Elbow Lake died on Jan. 27. According to the obituary she was teacher and principal in Donnelly in 1954.

On Jan. 29,I stopped into the Sunrise Apartments to wish my aunt Pearl A. Anderson a belated 91st birthday. Her birthday was Jan. 27.