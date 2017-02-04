Photographer sees the art in the ag work

To photographer Jon Solinger, these faces are art but also a documentation of today's agriculture landscape in western Minnesota. Solinger, of Pelican Rapids, will talk about his photography exhibit "Working Land" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Morris Public Library. The exhibit is on display at the library through Feb. 27.

"I tried not to be romanticizing or nostalgic or mourning the lost (lifestyle)," Solinger said. "I wanted it to be about now. I am a realist. I sometimes think a documentary is the greatest art form."

Yet, "it is an art form," Solinger said.

Solinger spent days photographing portraits of those who work the farm land. Each photograph is a glimpse of someone who is connected to the landscape through their work. These are the people of the landscape that is very familiar to Solinger. He has spent many hours photographing the landscape of the region near Pelican Rapids.

"There are interesting people behind the landscape," Solinger said.

He found many willing subjects.

"People want to be known. They are proud of what they do, they are proud of their work," Solinger said.

Solinger photographed the people near their farm equipment, in the tool shed or in the barn.

He didn't haul in stacks of equipment such as lights to take the photographs.

"I used existing lighting. That was part of the challenge," Solinger said.

First, he'd meet with the subject and then, most often he'd return for the photograph.

"I'd spend time thinking of the photograph and have it figured out how it could be composed before (subject would step into it)," Solinger said. He didn't want the person to sit for too long and risk losing the expression.

"You build sort of a relationship," Solinger said. "You get to know them as you talk to them. You do observe and the longer I'd hang around they get (more) used to me."

Morris library director Anne Barber said viewers are commenting favorably on the color and composition of the photographs. "They are responding well," she said.

Viewers are recognizing their own connections to farming, Barber said.

"I was surprised by how much people are relating to the subjects," Solinger said. "They identify with a lot of the work spaces. They will says 'oh yeah, barn cats.' Or they will say 'I remember we had holstein cows.'"

The people remind viewers of their friends or family members, he said.

Solinger had the viewers in mind when he took the photographs. His portraits have three parts, he said. The subject, me and the person looking at the photograph, Solinger said.

The exhibit will be shown at libraries in the Vikingland system as well as a second library system in Minnesota.

Solinger is hopeful a larger, more urban, community will want to show the exhibit.

Barber said guests will have the chance to ask Solinger about his work when he speaks on Feb. 9.

Solinger will also bring a book that contains the exhibit photographs and others from his project.