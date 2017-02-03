Farmers say others also have impact on water quality

The MPCA estimates that 40 percent of Minnesota's lakes and streams are impaired waters. The estimates are based on regular monitoring of the state's water.

"In my opinion I think farmers are disproportionately held responsible...," Linda Larson of Anoka said. What about urban runoff?, Larson asked. What about fertilizers used on lawns,at resorts, on golf courses and at hotels? Larson asked. And who is monitoring septic tanks? Larson asked.

"Farmers don't apply fertilizer to let it run down the river," Brian Rohrenbach of Anoka said.

As the summit transpired, Rohrenbach and Larson would hear that while much attention is paid to reduce nitrate and similar chemicals from farm fields, attention is also being paid to urban users and non-farm land users.

Vernell Roberts is the utilities manager for the city of Detroit Lakes. "Our lakeshore association(s) are very much in tune with the water quality of lakes they enjoy," Roberts said.

In Otter Tail County there are engineer-written design standards for septic tanks, said county commissioner Larry Krohn said. When a structure is new or upgraded or property is transferred, septic tanks are inspected, Krohn said.

Failing septic systems are a "smoking gun," said Dan Schutte of the Lake County Soil and Water Conservation District. The local lake association and the conservation district make maintaining septic tanks and replacing failing septic tanks a priority, Schutte said.

In the city of Morris, the city is working to replace a water treatment plant to reduce the amount of chloride salt in its water, city manager Blaine Hill said. The end result of reducing the salt in the city water will mean less salt released after the wastewater is treated. The city is seeking state money to help pay the cost of new water treatment plant, Hill said.

The city is also working on an impervious surface stormwater runoff education plan to teach residents about how fertilizer and other chemicals enter the stormwater and eventually, bodies of nearby water, Hill said.

The city of Detroit Lakes is undergoing a major upgrade to its wastewater treatment plant to reduce the amount of phosphorous discharged in its wastewater, Roberts said.