    Morris Area FFA members testify at Minnesota Senate committee hearing

    By Morris Sun Tribune Staff on Feb 4, 2017 at 6:38 p.m.
    Morris Area FFA members Jake Anderson and Briar Peterson presented information on GMOs to members of the Minnesota Senate Environment and Natural Resources Finance Committee on Jan. 25. Submitted photo1 / 2
    Morris Area FFA members Briar Peterson (left) and Jake Anderson are pictured with Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen of Alexandria following their presentation to the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Finance Committee on Jan. 25. Submitted photo2 / 2

    Two members of the Morris Area FFA recently made a presentation to the Minnesota Senate Environment and Natural Resources Finance Committee on Jan. 25.

    Committee chair Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen of Alexandria invited Jake Anderson and Briar Peterson to speak to the committee about genetically modified organisms, or GMOs. Anderson and Peterson provided basic information about GMOs and the impact on wildlife and nature.

    The two Morris Area High School students had met with Ingebrigtsen as part of their participation in the FFA Agricultural Policy Experience. The program is meant to increase their current knowledge of issues in agriculture in order to become an active leader in their communities. As part of the experience, students had the opportunity to visit with Department of Agriculture staff, legislators in the House of Representatives and Senate, as well as agriculture leaders.

