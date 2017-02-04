Committee chair Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen of Alexandria invited Jake Anderson and Briar Peterson to speak to the committee about genetically modified organisms, or GMOs. Anderson and Peterson provided basic information about GMOs and the impact on wildlife and nature.

The two Morris Area High School students had met with Ingebrigtsen as part of their participation in the FFA Agricultural Policy Experience. The program is meant to increase their current knowledge of issues in agriculture in order to become an active leader in their communities. As part of the experience, students had the opportunity to visit with Department of Agriculture staff, legislators in the House of Representatives and Senate, as well as agriculture leaders.