Check This Out

I will mention a few of the details of the responses. Overall, respondents were satisfied with most aspects of the library.

In particular, respondents overwhelming believe the library:

• contributes to making the community a better place to live;

• has library staff who are knowledgeable and helpful; and,

• is a great place for children to learn and read.

However, respondents also believed that the library:

• does not have up-to-date technology or the availability of ample digital resources

• does not have spaces available for all age groups; and,

• should provide more resource for adults' lifelong learning.

The information that we have gained from the library survey is very encouraging and exciting. Furthermore, the survey is just the beginning of the information we would like to gain from the public. In the next few months look for the library to be reaching out to the public in a variety of ways —focus groups will be held, opportunities to stop in to reflect and write about the library, and preliminary remodeled library drawings with comment cards will be some of the ways we will hear from you. I am very excited about working with the community to develop a library that best serves us all.

We have ART at the library. An exhibit of photographs, Working Land, by Jon Solinger is on display in our community room through Feb. 27. Solinger's photographs explore people who work the land and the influence of the landscape on their lives. The subjects featured in the photographs live and work in Otter Tail County, not far from Solinger's home near Pelican Rapids. Solinger will be speaking about his photos at the library at 7 p.m. Feb. 9.

Art continues as we are very excited to welcome authors and illustrators Stephen and Trisha Speed Shaskan to the Morris Public Library and to the Morris Area Elementary and High School for graphic novel and comic book workshops. The Shaskans will work creatively with the kids by singing songs, creating rhymes, illustrating, developing characters and story ideas. These artists are multitalented and will even be bringing their instruments! Trisha plays the drums and Stephen plays the electric guitar! The kids are going to have an awesome time celebrating music and stories! The school workshops will take place on Feb. 23. Call or stop in the library to sign up for the graphic novel workshop here from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 22.. Both Jon Solinger and the Shaskans projects are funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage fund. This program is sponsored by Morris Public Library and Viking Library System.

After an excellent "Book & Bar" edition of the Morris Public Library Book Club we will meet again at Old No. 1 from 8 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. This month's book club is "The Family Fang" by Kevin Wilson. Sign up at the library, on facebook or just show up to discuss this interested read. "Wilson's bizarre, mirthful debut novel traces the genesis of the Fang family, art world darlings who make "strange and memorable things." -Publisher's Weekly

Thank you for your patronage! I hope to see you soon at the library!

"Once you learn to read, you will be forever free." —Frederick Douglass