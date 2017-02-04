Morris firefighters get a safety boost (with video)

"Besides turnout gear, the air packs firefighters wear are the most important piece of safety equipment we use," Morris Fire Chief Dave Dybdal said. "Every call we go on, whether it's a fire alarm, carbon monoxide, anhydrous ammonia, car fire, hazardous material or structure fire, my guys are packed up and ready to go into a hot zone if needed."

Nineteen new MSA G1 SCBA air packs will make going into those potential hot zones safer, Dybdal said.

The packs replace older air packs that based on age and regulations needed to be replaced, Dybdal said.

"The importance was twofold," city manager Blaine Hill said. "First, we had an issue with air tanks that would be obsolete the beginning of this year. We did not want to be using equipment that was no longer approved. Second, and most important, there was a new pack system available that would be much safer for firefighters."

The packs cost about $98,000 in the lease to purchase option, Hill said.

"The MSGA G1 air pack has several safety features built in including a heads up display that shows air supply usage in (indicators of) green, orange and red. These lights are in the regulator on the mask and around the entire air pack for a quick visual from any direction," Dybdal said.

The air packs also have a new type of warning pass device mounted on the back in addition to the bell alarm.

The air packs also have an improved communication system, Dybdal told the Morris City Council at the Jan. 24 meeting.

The air pack has a speaker amp mounted on the front shoulder strap that makes it easier to talk with the mask on, he said.

The packs also have BlueTooth capabilities which means they can be hands free communication, Dybdal said. They are also ready for other upgrades that can be made in the future, Dybdal said.

Old units had eight batteries but the new packs have rechargeable batteries that last four to six months, Dybdal said.

Council member Jeff Miller said air packs have "come a long way." The tank used to be constructed of steel, Miller said. Now, they are made of much lighter material, Miller said.

"We want to be as efficient as possible. The lighter the better," Dybdal said.

The packs are also adjustable so that more of the weight is distributed to the hips instead of the back, Dybdal said.

The new air packs will be on the front line trucks that respond to incidents. Four air packs from 2007 will be kept for law enforcement for situations such a body recovery, Dybdal said.

The city will do a lease to purchase on the the air packs for five years.

In addition to the air packs, 30 news face masks were bought for every firefighter.

"You are top of the line so it's good to get you top of the line equipment, Mayor Sheldon Giese said.

Too see the new equipment, click the video link here. http://www.morrissuntribune.com/video/fUJ5ZxGX