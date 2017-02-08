Governor candidate Otto to be in Morris Feb. 23

"My campaign is going to look a little bit different," Otto said in a news release. "I think there's been a lot of talk lately and not enough listening and truly understanding" voters' concerns throughout the state."

Rather than just telling people what she thinks, Otto wants to hear from people as to what their hopes and dreams are for Minnesota, and what they would like to see changed. Several listening sessions have already been held across the state, including Rochester, Redwood Falls, Duluth, Bemidji and the Twin Cities, as well as sessions via Facebook Live and phone.

Otto is a winner of the National Award for Excellence in Accountability, was elected President of the National State Auditors Association, and has been named one of the fifteen most influential Government Auditors in America.

People can follow Rebecca Otto's listening tour on Facebook and Twitter at the hashtag #RebeccaListens or at the website RebeccaListens.com.