Morris group makes Maddow's show

Indivisible is a national movement and the Morris group started last week. Indivisible is an organization that provides members with strategies for grassroots response to President Donald Trump's agenda or as its website says "A Practical Guide for Resisting the Trump Agenda."

Judy Flicker along with Andrew Israels-Swenson, Anne Barber and Ann Borman organized Indivisible Morris last week. Flicker said she isn't sure how the newly formed group landed on Rachel Maddow.

She sent the Indivisible national organization an update after the group's first organization meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7. "I also tweeted (about it)," Flicker said. Although, she's new to Twitter and has only three followers, that tweet may also have helped spread the word. Flicker's information about the first meeting included how Stevens County voted for Trump, the number of first meeting attendees, members who have joined on Facebook and in person and other highlights

Members of Indivisible Morris were not notified the group would be featured on Maddow's show. Flicker's information and photo were the lead portion of a story about recent grassroots resistance efforts around the country. Fortunately, Flicker said, some Indivisible Morris member were watching Maddow's show. Word quickly spread of the national attention.

"It's very exciting," Flicker said of the national attention. But Flicker is equally excited about what she's seen happen in just one week.

More than 300 people have joined the group through its Facebook page and in person, she said. About 50 people attended the first meeting on Feb. 7.

"The level of the passion, knowledge and strength shared (at the meeting) was just amazing," Flicker said. "Clearly, it is a group of talented and passionate people who want to make a difference."

Flicker, 64, is motivated to make a difference. She said she doesn't have a history of being politically active other than regularly voting in elections and at caucus. She was a one-time delegate at the county DFL convention and she did door knock during President Barack Obama's campaign.

But issues such as the need for the Affordable Healthcare Act, protection of the environment and immigration and others are important to her.

"I think this administration is taking the country backward...," Flicker said

"I have health care. I am a white, privileged, Christian woman, but I couldn't sit back and watch my neighbors suffer," Flicker said with a catch in her voice.

So, she found three other likeminded people in Israels-Swenson ,Barber, Borman who were ready to organize and take action for causes in which they believe. They were encouraged by the residents from Morris who attended the Women's March in Washington, D.C. and by those who participated in a Women's March in Morris. But, Flicker said the trio does not expect to continue as the leaders or the only leaders of Indivisible Morris.

Others will step forward to take leadership roles, Flicker said. The key is keep the passion and momentum going because the group needs to here three years from now, Flicker said.

Another Indivisible Morris meeting is set for noon Feb. 14 in community room at the Morris Library.