Hancock News
They say a "Youth smiles without any reason. It is one of its chiefest charms." —Thomas Gray. After listening to those I talked to about their weekly adventures, I hear a lot of smiles shining through from all of the gatherings they had with their friends and relatives. Even as adults these smiles can continue to be one of the chiefest charms.
Audrey Evink had Sunday afternoon guests: Linda Kreps from Rogers, Lois Kennard from Willmar, Don and Carol Boon and Dave Evink.
Bruce and Jan Malo traveled to St. Cloud on Sunday for lunch with Boyd and Kristine Malo from Maplewood, Teri and Paul Wakolbinger from Chisago City, and Nikki Kurtz along with great granddaughter Adison Kurtz from Elk River to celebrate grandpa's 75th Birthday.