Hancock Looking Back

House fire causes major damage to Randy and Nancy Baker's home in rural Hancock. The fire was reported at Jan.30. "We are thankful for the quick response of the Hancock Fire Department," Randy Baker said.

A computer and monitor were apparently stolen from Hancock Schools, Hancock Police said. The equipment was apparently stolen Jan. 27 or 28.

Feb. 6, 1997

Hancock Lions donate $285 to Hancock Cub Scouts.

Feb. 9, 1967

For the first time in the history of the Hancock Luck Bucks promotion the prize will be worth $200 in the drawing at three o'clock Friday afternoon.

Harry Frisbee, Hancock and J.L. Morton of Moore Township are in charge of the local fund drive for the Stevens County Republicans.

Feb. 1, 1952

The 1952 Fords go on display at Hancock Motor Company. Ray McDowell and Herb Schultz, owners.

Every basketball fan wedged within four walls of the local gym witnessed the game of the year as the Hancock Owls overpowered Starbuck 65-39.

Feb. 6, 1942

Otto Christenson, the butter maker and manager of the Hancock Creamery was awarded a handsome engraved wristwatch as the winner of the butter judging contest at the district Land O' Lakes meeting held in Benson last week.

Be ready to set your clocks ahead one hour ahead for "War Time" on Monday, Feb. 9, says President Franklin D. Roosevelt. At exactly 2:00 a.m. on that date every clock will be advanced to 3:00 a.m.and the new time will be in effect.

Feb. 15. 1907

The masquerade ball was a grand success and the ball was filled to its full capacity.

By a vote of 65 to 46 the Minnesota House of Representatives passed the bill granting women the right to vote. The bill now moves to the Senate.