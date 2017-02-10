Hancock Community Calendar

FIRST THURSDAY

Morris Area Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) meets at the Morris Public Library at 7 p.m.

TUESDAY NIGHTS

Alcoholics Anonymous at 7 p.m. at 205 16th St. N.in Benson. 320-843-3262. Al-Anon meets 7 p.m

WEDNESDAY

Morris Adult Basic Education/GED program is available from 6 to 9 p.m. in Room A104 at the Morris Area Elementary School. Classes are free. Anyone interested in these classes may call 320-585-2230 or 320-762-0627 for more information.

THURSDAY NIGHTS

"Thursday Nite Jam" 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. in By Lo by Millie's booth.. Players, singers, and listeners welcome.

SUNDAY

The Stevens County Historical Society and Museum will hold its annual meeting at the Old No. 1 in Morris. Social hour runs from noon to 12:30 p.m., the meal will be served at 12:30 and the annual meeting begins at 1 p.m. A program, "Dancing Through the Holidays" begins at 1:30 p.m. and will feature dancers from Footnotes Studio of Dance and a presentation by retired teacher Marilyn Syverson, who taught dance for 51 years. Contact the Museum at 320-589-1719 for more information or tickets.

--