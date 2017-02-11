Donnelly News

Youth group tubing event at 3 p.m. Feb. 12 at Andes Tower or St. John's Konsvinger youth.

There are still several dates left to sponsor in 2017 for the KMRS radio broadcast of church services. Contact the parish office at 246-3211 and reserve a date.

Good Shepherd raised about $2,500 for the Ronald McDonald house on Jan. 29.

The bookmobile will be on town from 3:45 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 13 on Main Street.

The Donnelly Fire Department will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at the fire hall.

The Donnelly Community Club will have its annual meeting starting with a meal at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at the community hall. If unable to attend you can send your dues to the Donnelly Community Club, Donnelly MN. 56235

The Stevens County Historical Society will have its annual meeting on Feb. 12 at the Old # 1 Southside in Morris beginning with social hour at noon.

The Donnelly City Council will now meet on the first Saturday of the month at 4 p.m. starting in March on a trial basis for the next six months.

Donnelly Area Youth Club meets from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 15 at St. John's.