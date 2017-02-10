County to pursue security grant

"We have a few weak points in our system although it's a relatively new building," Young said."We've already had a security system evaluation so we know our weak points."

The courthouse's 1952 model was significantly revamped several years ago and a 23,000 square foot addition that includes the law enforcement center and related departments was also added.

Young didn't provide many details on the weaknesses and suggested if the board wanted more details it could have a closed meeting for security reasons, which is allowed under state law.

She did use one example during the meeting. The county has been discussing security glass for more county departments. A security glass for the human services department is already included in the budget, Young said.

But, that security glass could be one project completed with a possible grant from a statewide courthouse security grant pool, Young said.

The grant pool has a total of $1 million so not all counties would receive money or would not receive a full request but Young said the county should apply for a grant.

"We might as well to see what we can get," commissioner Donny Wohlers said. Wohlers is on a safety committee with the Association of Minnesota Counties. "The safety of courthouses is brought up all the time," Wohlers said.

The board agreed it was a good idea to apply for a grant.

Young said the county's security committee isn't recommending a metal detector like some other counties have at entries but it does recommend additional cameras in areas of concern and software that functions like a panic alarm system.

A panic alarm button is expensive and difficult to maintain, Young said, so the committee found a software program that will signal an alert throughout the courthouse departments. The local emergency dispatch activates that software, Young said.

Several years ago it was estimated it would cost about $40,000 to improve the security, Young said.

The county would need to provide a 50 percent match in money or in kind service for any grant it receives, Young said.