Hancock Library News

Next Tuesday is Valentine's Day and the library is offering you an opportunity to come in and make a Valentine for someone special in your life. We will have all the fixings and makings for children and adults so come in anytime and make a special handmade Valentine.

Well the Super Bowl is over. It was such a fun and exciting game but there are always the little side stories that come out about players that I really enjoy. My favorite story was told by Steve Hartman on CBS Sunday Morning(my favorite TV show ). It is about the rookie wide receiver for New England, Malcolm Mitchell. When Malcolm Mitchell started college he could only read at about a junior high level. And it bothered him,so he started putting as much effort into his reading game as his football game. Every free moment he had a book in his hand. One day during his time as a star receiver at the University of Georgia, Malcolm Mitchell and a friend went to the local Barnes & Noble in Athens, Georgia. They were searching for a good book to read when they stumbled upon Kathy Rackley, a local mother of five and grandmother of eight who was shopping herself. Mitchell asked Rackley to recommend a book. Rackley was there to purchase Jojo Moyes' "Me Before You," a novel about a brief and unexpected love affair which isn't generally the kind of thing college-aged men might read. Rackley explained she was reading it for the reading group she was in, the Silverleaf Book Club.

Mitchell asked Rackley about the book club and she said that a little more than a dozen women, all between the ages of 40 and 60 read a book and then there's a meeting, the second Tuesday of the month, at one of their homes to discuss it.

Mitchell asked if he could join the book club. Rackley was only a casual football fan, so she didn't know who he was but said "sure", and that's how one of the top wide receivers in the country began meeting monthly with his book club lady friends. He was the only man and the youngest by a generation. But Malcolm didn't care what anyone thought. And that's why, no matter what he does on Sunday, Malcolm says football will never be his proudest accomplishment." Football was a natural gift but I had to work to read", he said.

During this Sunday's Super Bowl. Mitchell was a valuable target for Tom Brady in the Patriots' monumental second-half comeback as he was third in receptions on the team behind James White and Danny Amendola. Yep—a really great true story!

See ya at the library!