Morris Community Calendar

AUDITIONS FOR "PRINCESS DIANA: THE MUSICAL" will be from 5 to 6 p.m.at St. Mary's School, 411 Colorado Ave., Morris.

Large and small roles are available to anyone who would like to be a part of the show. No experience is needed.

Plays in Morris is looking for children, ages 7-12 who can sing. The young princess, William and Harry will be cast from this pool. Teenagers/adults, ages 14 and older who can sing are also needed for the adult roles. Movement/ dance is a plus or willing to learn. Full cast list can be found on playsinmorris.org and include Princess Diana, Prince Charles, the Queen, Prince Philip, Fergie and much more.

Sunday, February 12

THE STEVENS COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY and Museum will have its annual meeting at the Old No. 1 in Morris. Social hour runs from noon to 12:30 p.m., the meal will be served at 12:30 and the annual meeting begins at 1 p.m. A program, "Dancing Through the Holidays" begins at 1:30 p.m. and will feature dancers from Footnotes Studio of Dance and a presentation by retired teacher Marilyn Syverson, who taught dance for 51 years. Contact the Museum at 320-589-1719 for more information or tickets.

Saturday, February 18

SPECIAL OLYMPICS NIGHT in the Morris Elementary gym and is sponsored by the Morris Area Business Professionals of America. .The special Olympics chapter athletes will be invited onto the court during halftime. The basketball game will start at 4 p.m. There will be a silent auction starting at 1 p.m.

Monday, February 20

THE SONS OF NORWAY Norskfodt Lodge 1-590 will meet at the Morris American Legion at 6:30 p.m. Program by staff of the Stevens County Historical Society speaking on their upcoming displays and events. Public is welcome.

Tuesday, February 21

ASKING THE BIG QUESTIONS at 7 p.m. Briggs Library McGinnis Room

Description: The Dakota Access Pipeline, long fought by activists because it threatens the water supply of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North Dakota as well as sacred sites was recently advanced by President Trump by executive action. Come explore what the DAPL symbolizes as a Native American issue and also in the context of water rights and energy production. Guest speakers include American Indian Studies faculty member Brian Twenter, UMM Sustainability Coordinator Troy Goodnough, and UMM student MaryJo Garcia who has spent time at the activist camp. Refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome.

Wednesday, February 22

COMIC BOOK WORKSHOP 4 to 6 p.m. at the Morris Public Library. Presenters are Trisha Speed Shaskan and Stephen Shaskan. For ages 7 and older. No cost and all supplies will be provided. Stop in or call the library at 320 589-1634 to sign up. This event is sponsored by the Morris Public Library and Viking Library System with money from Minnesota's Art and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Sunday, February 26

ANNUAL ARIZONA POTLUCK for the Morris Area/Stevens County residents will be noon in the community room at Apache Wells, 2227 North 56th street, Mesa, Arizona.