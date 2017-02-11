County will adjust benefits on County Ditch 18

The Stevens County Board of Commissioners told about 12 landowners the benefits on the ditch system must be redetermined because petitions for repairs will cost more than the available money to do them. Benefits are the amount a landowner is assessed and pays each year for the ability to drain water into the ditch system. The benefits have been the same since the ditch was built in 1916.

County Ditch 18 is in sections of Baker and Scott Townships.

The commissioners and landowners talked about the ditch during a Feb. 6 informational hearing on possible repairs or an improvement to the ditch system.

The system has about 40 landowners but only about 12 were at the meeting which was unfortunate, commissioner Phil Gausman said.

The board didn't get a clear indication from those roughly 12 landowners as to whether they favored a repair or an improvement.

Board chairman Ron Staples said he'd hope someone would have stepped forward to lead a petition for either option.

But, no matter which option landowners want, the board still has to pursue a redetermination of benefits.

"We want to start a redetermination of benefits as soon as we can," Staples said.

"Any idea if you do the redetermination, what the cost will be to farmer?," Faye Wohlrabe said. "We have no idea if it's $20,000 or $5,000."

Engineer Chuck Brandel if ISG in Mankato said it's difficult to predict how much a landowner's benefits will change.

The redetermination process will take about a year, Staples said.

Meanwhile, it typically takes about two months before landowners provide the needed petition numbers to request a ditch system improvement, said.

State law requires a petition to have 26 percent of the landowners in the system or 26 percent of the land or 26 percent from the land that gets crossed by the county ditch, Brandel said.