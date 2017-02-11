What do we do with this ditch?

Counties have county tile and open ditches in drainage systems in need of the same attention.

Stevens County has a big ditch in need of attention in County Ditch 18 that runs through portions of Baker and Scott Townships.

"My understanding is the system is very shallow and a portion of it is in very bad shape," engineer Chuck Brandel told the Stevens County Commissioners and landowners in a Feb. 6 public hearing on the ditch. "This is a big system. There's a lot of tile branches in this system," Brandel said.

The open ditch was built in 1916. "They are not really designed to last 100 years but they have," Brandel said. Still, the ditch isn't performing as well as it could, Brandel said.

The county has received four petitions for repairs on specific areas of the ditch but those repairs alone will cost more than the available money the county can spend on the ditch. The county must redetermine the benefits on the system before it can make those repairs, any other repair or make an improvement to the system. Benefits are the costs paid by the landowners to have their water drain into the system. It is similar to assessments paid by property owners in the city for water or sewer line repairs.

The need to redetermine benefits to pay for the four petitions for specific repairs prompted the county board to ask if a larger repair or even improvement project should be done on the ditch system.

Brandel provided two options for the county.

The county can clean the open ditch, repair mainline tile and repair crossings at 240th Street, Stevens County Road 54 and 250th Street for an estimated cost of $357,395, Brandel said.

The county could instead choose an improvement of the ditch system which includes cleaning the open ditch, installing some larger tiles, upgrading some branches and other improvements at an estimated cost of $2,967,000, Brandel said.

Brandel said his project cost estimates do not include the costs of buying the land for state required buffer strips but they do include the costs of seeding those strips.

While $357,395 and $2,967,000 are the estimated costs, the net cost is lower because separable maintenance must be factored in, Brandel said.

The legal cost, or the legal threshold a project must meet, requires separable maintenance where the cost of repairs is subtracted from the total estimated project cost. Brandel said the law assumes the repairs would need to be done so those costs are the separable maintenance.

The separable maintenance cost in the improvement option is $2,691,780 and for the repair option it's $335,439.

"We are obligated to do something," commissioner Bob Kopitzke said about existing requests for repairs.

"What direction do you want us to go?" board chairman Ron Staples said.

The roughly 12 landowners of the system that includes at least 40 landowners didn't clearly indicate which option they wanted.

"We're going to end up spending the money anyway if we chose to do repairs," Lucas Koehl said.

The county already has about $400,000 in requests for repairs right now," Mike Bruer said. The cost to landowners to upgrade the system with an improvement is not much more than doing the repairs, Bruer said. "You need to quantify this. Is it this equitable to me or is it now," Bruer said of the costs to repair or improve the system.

Jeff Berg asked if there was any money available from the fund created by the state's Legacy program.

Brandel said if landowners chose some of the multipurpose options such as water and sediment control basins or drop style inlet side inlet they could apply for assistance but no money is available for "fixing a tile or upsizing a tile."

Berg also asked about making landowners who damage tile with farmer practices pay for repairs. Some of the tile was installed very shallow, Berg said, and farming practices have damaged some tile.

Brandel said the ditch was not designed for today's farming and unless a farmer damaged a tile on purpose or was negligent, they could not be charged for damages.