Morris Looking Back

For the second time in his bowling career Walter Ross carved a niche for himself in the keglers' hall of fame when he rolled a perfect score, a coveted 300, on Alley 2 at the Morris Bowling Center. He was bowling at the time with Tom Hafdahl. The 12 strikes he put together for the perfect game were part of a string of 17.

Changes in farm crop varieties recommended for the state by the University of Minnesota Agricultural Experiment Station Service have been made for oats, barley, flax, soybeans and hybrid corn, according to County Agent Leif Lie. Recommended varieties of soybeans now available include Blackhawk, for which considerable seed will be available in 1952, and Monroe, available for the first time to all growers. Corn Minhybrids for the southern zone, numbers 409, 410, 411 and 412, have been added to the list and approved for seed increase. Numbers 411 and 412 are resistant to the larvae of the first brood of the corn borer.

The Willmar Cardinals, presenting a balanced attack that was much too much for the Morris Tigers, chalked up a 65-35 triumph over the locals on the Willmar court in a West Central conference tussle. The Tigers will journey to Breckenridge next Friday to do battle with the Cowboys of that city in a District 21 battle.

The annual Father-Scout banquet in the dining hall at the West Central School will be the highlight of the observance in Morris of Boy Scout Week, marking the 42nd birthday of the Scout organization. Participating in the banquet will be members of the three Boy Scout troops in Morris, the Cub Scouts and the Explorer Scouts and their fathers. An attendance of approximately 350 is expected at the affair.

45 Years Ago

Items taken from the Sun of February 8, 1972

A point of order is pondered by Judge Tom Gulovich, Chokio-Alberta high school business law teacher, as he presided over a mock trial enacted by 11th and 12th grade C-A students studying courtroom procedures this quarter. Awaiting his decision was defense attorney Steve Howe, and state witness Bob Peterson. Bailiff Larry Hartman and Clerk of Court Joanne Haugland closely followed proceedings. The criminal case of involuntary manslaughter presented by the students started with the selection of a jury and ended several days later with its verdict. All of the 32 members of the class took part in staging the sham trial.

The Morris high school one act play, "The Ugly Duckling", received a B rating in competition at the Region 6 contest held in Little Falls. Morris placed fourth behind the winning play from Glenwood and plays from Sauk Centre and Fergus Falls. The members of the winning cast for the fantasy farce by A.A. Milne, presented under the direction of Michael Johnson, are Lorry Allen, Dick Amberg, Craig Johnson, Mark Lammers, Nancy Rickmeyer, Steve Schmidgall and Therese Spring. Assistant director was Barb Guter and Linda Jesness and Sandy Rickmeyer were the costume crew.

The mercury sagged to 28 degrees below zero Monday morning, the sixth successive day of sub-zero low temperatures in the latest wave of Artic cold to envelop the area. The reading at Morris Monday morning was one of the coldest in the Upper Midwest and tied the low readings for the month of January. Twice during January the temperature skidded to —28 degrees and helped to keep that month slightly cooler than average.

The billing rate on variable interest rate loans has been reduced to 7 per cent, according to Hans T. Hagen, president of The Federal Land Bank of Saint Paul. Hagen noted this was the third time in the past 14 months the bank has reduced the interest billing rate by one half of one per cent. Warren R. Luebke, manager of the Federal Land Bank Association of Morris, reported the interest rate drop would affect over $2,760,000 in variable rate loans in the Morris office. Presently the Morris office has nearly nine million in long term real estate loans to 650 farmer members in Grant, Stevens, and Traverse counties.

All township offices of justice of the peace in Stevens county have been abolished, effective Feb. 1 of this year. The abolishment is the result of an order issued by Judge O.K. Alger, judge of the County Court, in accordance with Chapter 951, Minnesota Laws of 1971, establishing a traffic bureau in each township in lieu of the office of justice of the peace.

For the first time in the history of the MN National Guard, women are now eligible for enlistment in the state's Air National Guard. The new policy which became effective on Feb. 1 allows young women, between the ages of 18 to 27, to enlist in the W.A.F. (Women in the Air Force) with assignment to Air National Guard bases in Minneapolis-St. Paul or Duluth International Airports.

15 Years Ago

Items taken from the Sun Tribune of February 7, 2002

Anyone could be the killer as Morris Lumber and Millwork and Playright's Community Theatre present this year's production, Design for Murder, by George Batson. A murder has been committed at the home of Celia Granger. Jeanne Richards is Louisa Cortland, the batty friend of Mrs. Granger, Jim Barbour plays Carlin, the inspector sent to solve the murder. Shaune Wunder is Martha Brand, another friend of the Grangers. Finally, Mieka Jo Hoffman is Kathy, the manipulative Granger maid. Design for Murder will be performed in the Morris Area High School Auditorium.

The Morris Area boys basketball team capped off a big day of basketball at the local gym, with a thrilling 49-43 win over the Thunder of Long Prairie-Grey Eagle. The Tiger boys, now 9-7 on the season, are two games above .500 for the first time this season. Ryan Stoick's layup at the buzzer provided the exclamation point on a true team victory for the Tiger boys.

Anika Kildegaard, a fifth grader at MAES, will sing in the ACDA Minnesota Children's Honor Choir, instructor Barb Wilts was pleased to announce. The choir will be singing at the Minnesota music Educators Convention at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Children from all over the state audition to be a part of the choir, and 100 are chosen to be participants. The choir also sang at the ACDA (American Choral Directors Association) convention in November.

A scale model of the proposed Carnegie Building addition could be admired at the Annual Program of the Stevens County Historical Society at Prairie Inn. The Historical Society is marking its 80th anniversary and a cake was prepared for the occasion. The scale model was built by Ward Voorhees and Judy Van Kempen. Voorhees is president of the board of trustees for the Society, and Van Kempen is on the board. Museum Director is Randee Hokanson.