Hill says Coborn's sale close

"We think it's getting ready to close," Hill said.

The former Coborn's supermarket closed in 2009. The building and property are owned by HolidayStationstores. The supermarket operated from 1996 to 2009.

Although the Stevens County Economic Improvement Commission had been working to help sell the building for the past several years, Hill said the SCEIC and the city were not involved the apparent upcoming sale.

"This is strictly a deal between the a private developer and Holiday," Hill said.

The city learned about the possible sale when several companies asked about building permits and sign requirements, Hill said.

In his Feb. 10 city manager report, Hill said the developer was working to bring national chain stores into the building.