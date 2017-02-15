Students place in Eagles Auxiliary poster contest
The Morris Eagles Auxiliary #620 sent letters to all the local schools, asking students in grades third through sixth to participate in the "My Favorite Thing" coloring contest.
All local entries will be submitted to the Grand Aerie with a chance to win up to $500 and be displayed at the International Eagles Convention in July in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
The winners in each grade were awarded $15 for first, $10 for second and $5 for third.
The winners are by grade: Abigail Nuest, Hancock third grade; Heide Seales, Morris, fourth grade; Kendra Jo Koehl, Hancock, fifth grade; Jaiden Olson, Morris, sixth grade.
Those who received second place are: Diana Rodriguez, Hancock, third; Kassie Knudson, Morris, fourth; Marlene Chavria,Hanock, fifth; Faith Butterfass, Morris, sixth
Those who received third place are: Sydney Holm, St. Mary's, third; Karleigh Rohloff, Hancock, fourth; Titus Bjerketvedt, Hancock, fifth; Emmanuel Sanchez, Morris, sixth: