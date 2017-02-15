Students place in Eagles Auxiliary poster contest

All local entries will be submitted to the Grand Aerie with a chance to win up to $500 and be displayed at the International Eagles Convention in July in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The winners in each grade were awarded $15 for first, $10 for second and $5 for third.

The winners are by grade: Abigail Nuest, Hancock third grade; Heide Seales, Morris, fourth grade; Kendra Jo Koehl, Hancock, fifth grade; Jaiden Olson, Morris, sixth grade.

Those who received second place are: Diana Rodriguez, Hancock, third; Kassie Knudson, Morris, fourth; Marlene Chavria,Hanock, fifth; Faith Butterfass, Morris, sixth

Those who received third place are: Sydney Holm, St. Mary's, third; Karleigh Rohloff, Hancock, fourth; Titus Bjerketvedt, Hancock, fifth; Emmanuel Sanchez, Morris, sixth: