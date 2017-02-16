Hancock News

Audrey Evink gathered on Sunday with friends and family at the Christian Reformed Church to celebrate Don and Carol's 45th Wedding Anniversary.

Betty Gillespie had birthday lunch with Helen Haugen and Karen DeVita at Buddies on Thursday. On Thursday afternoon LeAnn held a birthday gathering at By-Lo for Betty. On Saturday Carrie Hennen had a family birthday party at her house in Morris. Betty enjoyed all of her birthday celebrations.

Bruce and Jan Malo attended the PRCA Heart of the Arts Annual Fundraiser with Dan and Farolyn Allenspach on Saturday evening. On Sunday Jan attended the VFW meeting in Willmar with Jerry and Joan Kopacak.